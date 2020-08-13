1/1
Ruth "Marlene" Saari
Ruth "Marlene" Saari, age 82, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on January 23, 1938 in St. Marys, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Johnson Ross and Ruth Pauline Walker McKolanis.

She was married to Felix "Ken" Saari. He preceded her in death.

Marlene was a homemaker and also a substitute teacher.

She was a member of the North Hills Community of Christ Church of Pittsburgh and enjoyed art, music, reading, and journaling. In her younger years, she enjoyed belonging to her garden club.

Marlene is survived by 4 children (Debra Rivera and her husband Adolfo of Spring Hill, FL; Dallas Perkins and his wife Andrea of Sherman Oaks, CA; Stephen Perkins and his wife Lisa of Williamsburg, VA; and Randal Perkins and his wife Julia of Pittsburgh, PA); a sister (Sarah Hughes and her husband James of Myrtle Beach, SC), 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother (Gerald Ross) and a great-grandchild (Jonathan Perkins).

Public visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be observed.

A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Terry Felt officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.

Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
