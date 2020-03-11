|
|
Ryan V. Muirhead, 43, of DuBois passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on August 25, 1976, in McKeesport, Pa., the son of Cheryl Marie (Salvi) Kunisky of DuBois and the late Clifford John Muirhead.
Ryan had been employed in various positions at Verizon in DuBois, Pa., for 22 years.
He was known for his vibrant personality and his infectious laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Kunisky of DuBois and two sons, Scylar Muirhead and Izaak McCullough. He has three sisters, Joelle Watt, Shannon Cooper, and Sherri Ramsey, all of Dubois and a brother, Kyte Tatt of Berlin, Germany. In addition, Ryan has a large extended family including many nieces and nephews. He also made his home with Tammy Llewellyn and her daughter, Cloe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford John Muirhead and by his wife, Loryn Muirhead.
There will be no viewing and the family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 11, 2020