Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400

Samuel E. "Sam" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel E. "Sam" Smith Obituary
Samuel E. "Sam" Smith, 59, of Punxsutawney, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born November 19, 1960, in Punxsutawney, a son of Norma L. (Frantz), who survives, and the late Samuel Smith.

On March 6, 1994, he married Shelley D. (Stahlman) Smith, who survives.

Sam graduated from Jeff Tech in 1978. He began his working career with the P&N Coal Company and worked with them for several years before going elsewhere. He then returned to the company in 2001 and became the Head of Maintenance for theses last couple years.

He loved and enjoyed his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars.

In addition to his wife Shelley and mother Norma, he is survived by four children, daughter Jacki Zatsick and husband Greg of Falls Creek, Michele Smith of Nicktown, PA, Dakota Smith and wife Savanna of Punxsutawney, and Bo Smith of Punxsutawney; four grandchildren, Shyana Burger, Kourtney Zatsick, Brayden Zatsick, and Remi Grace Smith; two brothers, Brian Smith and wife Juanita of Punxsutawney and Tim Smith and wife Chris of Coolspring; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Smith.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Deeley

Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Young officiating.

Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Punxsutawney. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -