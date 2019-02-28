Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Ann (Peterson) Dunlap. View Sign

Sandra Ann "Sandy" (Peterson) Dunlap, 81, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born November 27, 1937, in DuBois, to the late Russell and Irene (Tatters) Peterson.

On April 12, 1958, she married the love of her life, James L. Dunlap, in DuBois, PA. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.

Sandra graduated from Sandy High School in 1955 and then went on to attend the DuBois Business College to earn a degree in business. On January 1, 1970, she co-founded Dunlap Lawn and Garden with her husband, Jim, which they ran together until her retirement in 2013.

Sandra was a woman of great faith and was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she loved to sing in the choir, taught Sunday school, played the piano for Sunday school, and served as a member of the church council and the women's LCW group. She was a volunteer for her children in many things while they grew up, including being a Girl Scout leader. Sandra had many hobbies and was very good at them, including cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, knitting, and painting. She loved all flowers, especially African violets, and enjoyed planting her flower beds every year. As a member of the Gateway Squares, she enjoyed making her own outfits to wear. She was a member of the Rockton Ridge Riders snowmobile club. Sandra loved to travel the world with her husband for business as well as pleasure, including bus trips. Her favorite trip was to Switzerland. She also enjoyed going to Salamanca to gamble a little.

Sandra was a loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandma (mama), and great-grandma.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Kim Clyde (Randy Spaid), DuBois; son, Brad (Kim) Dunlap, DuBois; grandchildren, Kristy (Bob) Connor, DuBois, Megan (Chris) Irwin, Reynoldsville, and Tony Dunlap, DuBois; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Aleah Irwin, Reynoldsville; sister, Diane Damus, Delaware, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws.

Friends and family will be received Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Christ Lutheran Church with Ministers John Miller and Amy Godshall-Miller officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.

At the request of the family, memorial donations for the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship Fund may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, c/o Sandra Dunlap Scholarship Fund, 875 Sunflower Dr., DuBois, PA 15801.

