Sandra Lee (Copelli) Carlson, 76, of 410 Toby Road, Kersey, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a lengthy illness.

She was born May 8, 1942, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Angelo and Doris Blick Morelli. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1960. Sandra was a retired employee of Carbon City Products, retiring in 2000 after 26 years of service.

On May 19, 1962, in the St. Boniface Church, Sandra married John E. Copelli, Sr., who preceded her in death on April 10, 1988. On May 8, 1999, in the St. Boniface Church, she married Gary W. Carlson, who survives.

She is also survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Lenox and her husband Tom of Kersey and Brenda Moore and her husband Dan of Brookville; two sons, John E. Copelli, Jr. and his fiancée Tina Gradizzi of Brockport and Gregory Copelli and his wife Bonnie of Kersey; 12 grandchildren, Laken Lenox, Jordan Lenox, Justin Moore, Jenna Moore, Johnny Copelli, Tori Brem, Gregory Copelli, Andria Copelli, Jessica Carlson, Dylan Carlson, Madolyn Foringer, and Rachel Foringer; and by one great granddaughter. Also surviving are two step daughters, Dawn Foringer and her husband Rod and Kristan Carlson, both of Ridgway; two step sons, Gary Scott Carlson and his wife Debbie of DuBois and Darren Carlson and his wife Gwen of Brockway; a sister, Audrey June Meredith of Prescott Valley, AZ; a brother-in-law, Gerald Klein of Kersey; and by nieces and nephews.

In addition to her first husband and parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann Klein.

Sandra was a member of the St. Boniface Church, the Elk County Cursillo Movement, and a charter member of the Fox Township Lioness Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation is at the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Guardian Angels Center, PO Box 24, Kersey, PA 15846.

