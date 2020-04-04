Home

Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Sarah Elizabeth "Bets" (Lindy) Smee


1925 - 2020
Sarah Elizabeth "Bets" (Lindy) Smee Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth "Bets" (Lindy) Smee, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 94, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born in Reynoldsville, Pa., on December 30, 1925, to the late Harry and Ida (Brocious) Lindy. She was married to Mike "Donald" Smee on July 21, 1951; Don preceded her in death. She worked at Cameron Manufacturing and as a seamstress. She loved to collect dog figurines, quilt, crochet, read, play cards, do puzzles, camp, and organize family reunions. She enjoyed donating crocheted blankets to local charities and organizations. Even though she never had children of her own, she had fifteen nieces and nephews, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews that she spoiled and loved as her own. She was the life of the party and the funny, loving, matriarch of the family.
She is survived by two siblings, Margaret (Bill) Garthwaite and Jim (Jean) Lindy.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bets was preceded by siblings Bill Lindy, June (Don) Palmer, and Bud (Doris) Lindy, along with a nephew, William Garthwaite Jr. and niece, Carol Wilt.
There will be no public viewing and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 4, 2020
