Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Committal
Following Services
Brockport Cemetery
Scarlett Josephine "Letty Jo" Shaffer


2019 - 2019
Scarlett Josephine "Letty Jo" Shaffer Obituary
Infant Scarlett Josephine Shaffer or more affectionately called "Letty Jo" by her family, passed from her short life on this earth through heavens gates on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Born on September 17, 2019; she was the daughter of Ryan Devere and Abigail Kaye (Larson) Shaffer. In her short time with us Scarlett was the happiest little girl, always alert and loved her kisses from mommy and daddy.

In addition to her parents she is also survived by her maternal grandparents Jeffrey and Denise Larson of Brockport, her paternal grandparents Stephen and Tammy Shaffer of Munderf, 4 aunts; Kaitlyn (Tony) Ferguson and Lilly Larson both of Brockport; Brittany (Chris) Wilson of Maryland and Stephanie (Bob) Shick of Brockway.

Calling hours will be on Friday, October 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 also at the funeral home with Pastor Don Henderson and Rev. Lisa Sarick co-officiating. Burial and committal prayers will immediately follow in the Brockport Cemetery. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 17, 2019
