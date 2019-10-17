|
Infant Scarlett Josephine Shaffer or more affectionately called "Letty Jo" by her family, passed from her short life on this earth through heavens gates on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Born on September 17, 2019; she was the daughter of Ryan Devere and Abigail Kaye (Larson) Shaffer. In her short time with us Scarlett was the happiest little girl, always alert and loved her kisses from mommy and daddy.
In addition to her parents she is also survived by her maternal grandparents Jeffrey and Denise Larson of Brockport, her paternal grandparents Stephen and Tammy Shaffer of Munderf, 4 aunts; Kaitlyn (Tony) Ferguson and Lilly Larson both of Brockport; Brittany (Chris) Wilson of Maryland and Stephanie (Bob) Shick of Brockway.
Calling hours will be on Friday, October 18 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 also at the funeral home with Pastor Don Henderson and Rev. Lisa Sarick co-officiating. Burial and committal prayers will immediately follow in the Brockport Cemetery. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 17, 2019