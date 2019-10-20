|
|
|
Sharon Ann DeLarme, age 72, of Irishtown Road, Grampian, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at UPMC Altoona.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Tri-County Church in DuBois.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday, Oct. 29, edition of the Courier Express. The Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 20, 2019