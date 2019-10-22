|
Sharon Ann DeLarme, 72, Grampian, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born October 20, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert C. and Emma Rose (Eck) Hillman.
On May 9, 1970, she married Frank J. DeLarme in Luthersburg. He survives.
Sharon Ann graduated from Clearfield High School. She was employed by the United States Post Office for 30 years. Sharon Ann served as a national officer in the NRLCA for four years. She enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, feeding birds, taking trips to the casino, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon Ann was Protestant by faith.
Sharon Ann is survived by two children, Kristie Boron, DuBois, and Charles J. (Wendy) DeLarme, Luthersburg; four grandchildren, Trinity and Traelee DeLarme and Jesse and Thomas Boron; three siblings, Frank (Linda) Hillman, McKinney, TX, Gertie Hillman, Lewes, Delaware, and Brenda Pellerite, Philipsburg, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Hillman.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Tri-County Church in DuBois with Pastor Ben Clark officiating. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 (www.komen.org) or to the Allegheny Mountain USBC Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Segerberg, 120 W. Sheridan Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 22, 2019