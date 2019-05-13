Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon F. Pecht. View Sign Service Information Leo Nedza Funeral Home 199 West DuBois Avenue Du Bois , PA 15801 (814)-371-4567 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon F. Pecht, 72, of Weedville, died May 4, 2019 at Highland View Healthcare of Brockway, after a lengthy illness. A daughter of Irene (Nulf) Hetrick of Brockway and the late Donald Hetrick, she was born on August 30, 1946 in DuBois, PA. On May 30, 1966 she married Dale E. Pecht, who survives in Weedville, PA.



Along with her mother and her husband, Sharon is survived by: four children, Irene (Kurt) Spickler of Milroy, PA, Robert (Mary) Pecht of Weedville, Shannon Pecht of Weedville and Amanda (James) Cordell of Milroy; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Donna Truesdale of Brockport.



Sharon spent most of her life in the Garden View/Milroy area of PA, graduated from Kishacoquillas High School class of 1964 and lived the past twenty years in the Bennetts Valley area. She enjoyed her dogs, BINGO and shooting pool; but mostly enjoyed time with her family and grandchildren. In the past, she had been a member of the Horton Sportsmen's, Brockway VFW, Brockway Sons of Italy and the Penfield Firemen's Club.



There will be no visitation.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will take place in the Hollenbaugh Cemetery of Weedville.



The family will be accepting online condolences and suggests memorials to their (Appeal for Donations) at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

