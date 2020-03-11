|
Sharon Lynn Johns, age 73, a Toby Terrace, Brockway, Pa., resident died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Highland View Health Care in Brockway.
Born on December 16, 1946, in Brookville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Esther Lowman Johns. Retired, Sharon had been employed at the old County Home in Pinecreek Twp.; Jefferson County. After it closed, she then went to work at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the cleaning and maintenance departments where she worked for 20 years. She was Protestant by faith. Sharon enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed having the ability to help her friends and neighbors, especially driving them to appointments and other necessary errands they needed help with.
She is survived by two brothers, James (Thelma) Johns and Forrest (Dorothy) Johns, both of Brockway, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by two brothers, Arnold and Richard Johns and a sister, Betty Forsythe.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Victor Baxter officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Johns/Windy Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 11, 2020