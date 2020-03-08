|
|
Sheldon L. Royer, age 82, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.
Born on June, 4, 1937, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Pearl (White) Royer.
Sheldon was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War.
He retired after over 30 years of service from Rockwell International Manufacturing.
On Oct. 17, 1959, he married his wife of 60 years, Nancy (Sunealitis) Royer, who survives of DuBois.
Sheldon was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois for 60 years. He loved hunting, camping and vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was an avid fan of Penn State Football and wrestling and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Above all, he cherished being with his family.
He is survived by four children: Robert Royer and his wife Cathy of DuBois, Sharon Guthridge and her husband Marty of Reynoldsville, Judy Schmidt and her husband Chad of DuBois and James Royer and his wife Connie of DuBois. Eight grandchildren survive: Ryan and Cody Royer, Nicole Lippert and Eric Guthridge, Danielle Kennelly and Casey Schmidt and Karen Robinson and Michaela Davis. Thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter also survives.
In addition to his parents, Sheldon was preceded in death by a brother, John Royer, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Christian Wake Service will be held at Monday at 1:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave. DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 8, 2020