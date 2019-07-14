Shelley K. (Yohe) Liedl, age 62, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
She was born on July 25, 1956, to the late Jack and Beverly (Berquist) Yohe, in DuBois PA. She graduated from the DuBois High School with the class of 1974. On December 30, 1995, she married Douglas E. Liedl in Reynoldsville, PA; Doug survives her. She is also survived by 2 daughters; Bethany Amilkavich and Beverly Liedl; one stepson; Timothy Liedl; and two brothers.
All services are to be private and held at the family's convenience.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made in her name to the Reynoldsville Library.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on July 14, 2019