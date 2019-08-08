|
Sherry Ann Shaffer, age 60, of Brockway, PA died on August 6, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27, 1959 in Clarion, PA to James H. Wingard, Jr. and the late Ruth Ann Coleman.
Sherry worked on her family dairy farm, Wingard Family Dairy Farm, where she helped milk the cows and did the bookkeeping. When her boys were young Sherry was a cub scout leader and den mother. Sherry was an active lifelong member of Munderf United Methodist Church, where she served as a youth leader, their pianist and a bible study leader, along with numerous other roles. Sherry and her husband Jeff lived by the motto of "Serving Christ by serving others." Sherry cherished her family and the time they spent together.
Along with her father, James H. Wingard, Jr. of Brockway, Sherry is survived by her beloved husband, Jeffery Shaffer, whom she married on November 13, 1976. She was the loving and devoted mother of Jeremy C. (Marcie) Shaffer of Twinsburg, OH, Toby J. (Mariah) Shaffer of Brockway and Josh Wayne of DuBois, along with numerous other foster children throughout the years; proud grandmother of Bryant Stone, Riley Shaffer and Isabella Shaffer; sister of James Wingard III of Brockway; and granddaughter of Ina Coleman of Shannondale.
Family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville and again on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Munderf United Methodist Church, 12145 Richardsville Road, Brookville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Munderf Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Munderf United Methodist Church, 57 Allens Mills Road, Brookville 15825.
For online condolences and other information please visit www.mckinneydargy.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 8, 2019