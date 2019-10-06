|
|
Shirley A. Ingram, age 89, of DuBois, PA (formerly of Johnsonburg, PA), died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on February 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Josephine (Greeley) Lewis.
She was married to Leonard E. Ingram. He preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Darla J. Ingram of DuBois, PA.
There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019