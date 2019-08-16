Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
(814) 894-2230
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Sykesville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Allessi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Allessi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Allessi Obituary
Shirley M. (Quashnock) Allessi, 85, of RD Punxsutawney, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church of Sykesville with Father Bill Barron.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tri-County Sunday.
The Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now