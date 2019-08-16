|
|
Shirley M. (Quashnock) Allessi, 85, of RD Punxsutawney, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church of Sykesville with Father Bill Barron.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tri-County Sunday.
The Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 16, 2019