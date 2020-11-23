1/1
Shirley Ann (Phillips) Stofka
1933 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - Shirley Ann (Phillips) Stofka, 87, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away November 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born October 5, 1933, in DuBois, Pennsylvania to the late Henrietta and Frank Phillips. Shirley graduated from DuBois High School in 1951. She met her beloved husband of 52 years, David Sr. while they were working at Ohio Bell in Akron. David always says it was love at first sight. They married on October 19, 1968, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cuyahoga Falls, where they have remained members.

Shirley was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, word jumbles and she loved chocolate, potato chips and pierogies. Her greatest love was her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill Phillips, sister, Beverly Phillips and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Julie and Rudy Bauer, and Paul Williams. She is survived by her husband, son, David Jr. (Jessica) Stofka of Stow, daughter, Sue Stofka (Eric Klingensmith) of Cuyahoga Falls, grandchildren, Julia, Andrew, and Emily, sister, Lorraine Williams of Fairlawn, brother, Frank Phillips of Cuyahoga Falls, sister-in-law, Ramona Phillips of Highland Park, Illinois, as well as countless friends and loved ones.

Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cuyahoga Falls or Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care of Northeast Ohio. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
