Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Petrick. View Sign

Shirley J. Petrick, 84, DuBois, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands Healthcare. She was born February 18, 1935, in Luthersburg; daughter of the late Clarence and Mercea (Bennett) Gearhart. On May 23, 1959, she married Donald W. Petrick, Sr., he survives.

In her younger years Shirley and her family moved to Niagara Falls where her father got a job working on airplanes for the war effort. After returning to DuBois, Shirley graduated in 1954 from Brady Twp High. She was a secretary for the superintendent of the DuBois School District. She enjoyed going camping and ceramics.

In addition to her husband, Shirley is also survived by her two children, Kathleen A. (Charles) Moore of Ligonier, PA and Donald W. (Mary) Petrick, Jr of DuBois; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Matt) Haught of Orlando, FL, Charles T. (Lauren) Moore of Ligonier, PA and Sean (Kelly) Petrick of Bowling Green, OH; a great-granddaughter, Brynn Haught, of Orlando, FL; a brother, Clifford "Butch" (Patty Jo) Gearhart of DuBois; a sister, Patricia (John) Errington of Painted Post, N.Y. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley is a member of the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville.

Also preceding Shirley was a sister, Judy Whaling.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, April 5, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Parastas will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Panachida will be held on Friday at 10:15 a.m., both at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with the Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family suggests memorials to Penn Highlands Hospice or Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church. Online condolences can be made at Shirley J. Petrick, 84, DuBois, passed away, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands Healthcare. She was born February 18, 1935, in Luthersburg; daughter of the late Clarence and Mercea (Bennett) Gearhart. On May 23, 1959, she married Donald W. Petrick, Sr., he survives.In her younger years Shirley and her family moved to Niagara Falls where her father got a job working on airplanes for the war effort. After returning to DuBois, Shirley graduated in 1954 from Brady Twp High. She was a secretary for the superintendent of the DuBois School District. She enjoyed going camping and ceramics.In addition to her husband, Shirley is also survived by her two children, Kathleen A. (Charles) Moore of Ligonier, PA and Donald W. (Mary) Petrick, Jr of DuBois; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Matt) Haught of Orlando, FL, Charles T. (Lauren) Moore of Ligonier, PA and Sean (Kelly) Petrick of Bowling Green, OH; a great-granddaughter, Brynn Haught, of Orlando, FL; a brother, Clifford "Butch" (Patty Jo) Gearhart of DuBois; a sister, Patricia (John) Errington of Painted Post, N.Y. and numerous nieces and nephews.Shirley is a member of the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville.Also preceding Shirley was a sister, Judy Whaling.Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, April 5, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Parastas will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Panachida will be held on Friday at 10:15 a.m., both at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with the Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Family suggests memorials to Penn Highlands Hospice or Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Leo Nedza Funeral Home

212 East Main Street

Sykesville , PA 15865

(814) 894-2230 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close