Shirley J. Radford, age 84, formerly of Linthicum, MD, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Radford.
She was born on November 26, 1934, to the late John H. and Jennie (Mowrey) Murray in Reynoldsville, PA. She graduated from the Reynoldsville High School in the class of 1952. Shirley married the late William E. Radford in Huntington, WV, in 1968. She worked as a hairdresser in Reynoldsville until she retired.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Mark Hunter of Baltimore, MD, and William (Kristie) Radford of Baltimore, MD; two granddaughters, Samantha Dickens, and Taran Radford; two grandsons, Trevor Radford, and Trent Radford; two great grandchildren, William Dickens and Kaitlyn Dickens; three sisters, Barbara McGhee of Reynoldsville, PA, Katherine Davis of Reynoldsville, PA, and Janet Kessler of Reynoldsville, PA; two brothers, Lloyd Murray of Mayport, PA, and John Murray of Reynoldsville, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Clark.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m., and officiated by Reverend Thomas Carr, at the Reynoldsville First United Methodist Church, 504 Jackson St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.snyderdargy.com
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 17, 2019