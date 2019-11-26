|
Shirley Lou Dollard, 86, Lapel, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson following an extended illness.
She was born on July 15, 1933, in Brockway, Pennsylvania to Dale and Lucille (Preston) Holt .
Shirley was graduated from Brockway Area High School.
She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, traveling, and and gardening.
Shirley is survived by six children, Richard (Sherry) Dollard of Amherst, OH, Michael Dollard of Washington, PA, Susan (Donald) Gilbert. James Dollard, Charles (Teresa) Dollard, and Denise (Dennis) Borkowski, all of Lapel; twelve grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Lois (Patrick)
Taylor; and a brother, Wayne (Judy) Holt both of Brockway, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and a daughter-in-law, Kim Dollard.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 North Main Street, Lapel with Rev. Richard Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Bethany Pointe and St. Vincent's Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 26, 2019