|
|
Shirley Mae Bundy, 90, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Brighton Rehab and Wellness. She was born on October 17, 1929, in DuBois, PA, the daughter of the late John and Ruth Blommen. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church in Rochester, where she was the Financial Secretary for many years. She really enjoyed participating in many church activities, including planning and working the dinners.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robert B. Bundy Jr., and her brother Bernard Blommen.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 72 years Robert B. Bundy, a son: John (Shirley) Bundy; a daughter-in-law: Barbara Bundy; 5 grandchildren: Kathy Maxwell, Elizabeth, Shannon, David, and John Bundy.
All services are private.
Interment is in Morningside Cemetery in DuBois, Pa.
Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Rochester are entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020