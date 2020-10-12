1/
Shirley Mae Sassaman
Shirley Mae Sassaman (Gibbs) of Emporium, PA was born November 8, 1947 passed peacefully at the age of 72 at 11:35 p.m. on October 7, 2020 in Lafayette, IN.

Shirley spent her early days growing up in Emporium, PA with her parents Thomas and Elsie Gibbs. After attending Cameron County High School Shirley served as a steadfast member of the Emporium community. She spent many years as a Lumber Township tax collector.

She was blessed with two daughters Marcie and Kerry by her first husband Dean Earle. Later, she married the love of her life Richard L. "Dick" Sassaman. They lived happily married for 25 years. They were proud members at May Hollow Sportsman's Club.

Shirley follows her Mother (Elsie Gibbs), Father (Thomas Gibbs), brother (William Putt), sister (Marion Hollowell [Putt]), and beloved husband (Richard L. "Dick" Sassaman). She is survived by her daughters (Marcie Beers and Kerry Schroeder), 3 grandsons (Tyler, Tommy, and Aiden), and one granddaughter (Peyton).

At this time, no memorial services or funeral is planned.

Published in The Courier Express from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
or

