Shirley Mae Wilson, 91, of McDonald, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in her home with her children by her side. She was born to the late Frank and Sue Mehall in Brockway, PA.



After graduating from Brockway Hihgh School, she attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, where she met her husband Paul Carlton Wilson, Jr. They married in 1951 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage before Paul passed away in 2003.



She is survived by four children Mary (Ben) Hill and Jeanne (Alan) Brytus of McDonald, Kathy (Jim) Stamer of Alexandria, VA, and Chris (MIchele) Wilson of Grove City, PA., and 11 grandchildren, Paul (Alina) Brytus, Dave and Kathleen Brytus, Patty (TJ) Hovanec, Erin, Kate and Daniel Stamer, Ashley, Caroline, Emma and Austin Wilson. Also surviving are her sisters, Patricia Mehall of Brockway and Susan Mckeon of Silver Spring, MD. Along with her parents and her husband, Paul, she was pre-deceased by her siblings, Bernard Mehall, Frank Mehall and Mary Cservenyansky.



Shirley relished in the times her whole family could get together for vacations or holidays and was always thankful they remained close throughout the years. She esp[ecially enjoyed being Gigi to her great-grandchild Roman, Alexa and Mila Hovanec.



Shirley was a woman of deep faith and was a member of the St. Isidore Parish / St. Alphonsus Church. Her commitment to helping others began when she was the office nurse for Dr. Charles Hughey. She continued this service with the Ladies of Charity and St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was like an angel sent to help care for her special needs granddaughter, Kathleen, whom she would rock for hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children.

