Shirley Marie Welsh, age 80, a resident at Highland View Health Care in Brockway, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Born on April 14, 1939 in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George T. and Marie Matson Pendleton. Shirley was married to James Welsh and he preceded her in death on December 10, 2012.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church. Shirley was a member of the Brockport/Horton Twp. Lions and Lioness Clubs. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed crocheting, and made thousands of items for patients at both the Hahne Cancer Center and DaVita Dialysis in DuBois. She also made many prayer shawls for the Moorhead U.M. Church over the years.
She is survived by two daughters, Wendy Welsh and Dianna Snyder, both of Brockway; two sons, James Welsh of Falls Creek and Scott Welsh of Brockport; a sister, Marjorie (David) McLaughlin of Brockway; a brother, George Pendleton, also of Brockway and a sister-in-law, Eva "Aunt Nin" Palmer of Brockport.
Shirley is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a son, George Welsh and two brothers, Gerald Allshouse and Ralph Pendleton.
Calling hours will be on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 20, 2019