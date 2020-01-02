|
|
Shirley N. Lewis, 86, DuBois, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.
Born April 26, 1933, in Sabula, she was the daughter of the late Hillard Arthur and Ida Mae (Phoutz) Duttry.
On May 5, 1966, she married Richard H. "Dick" Lewis Sr. in DuBois. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2018.
Shirley was employed by Brockway Glass for 25 years as well as worked security at the Penn Traffic store. Shirley, along with her husband, Richard, and her daughter, Debra, operated the DuBois Dairy Queen for over 35 years. She was an avid walker. Shirley was a member of Shepherd's Grace Chapel in Falls Creek. She was a resident of Nelson's Golden Years for nearly 5 years at the end of her life.
Shirley is survived by two children, Robert "Bob" (Patricia) Duttry, Sabula, and Deborah "Deb" Burton, DuBois, a great-grandson, Nathan R. Duttry, a brother, Fredrick M. (Paulene) Duttry, Falls Creek, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a granddaughter, Nicole L. Duttry.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. Greg Sands officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands DuBois Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 2, 2020