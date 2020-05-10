Stanley T. "Big Momma" Sarnoski
1958 - 2020
Stanley "Big Momma" T. Sarnoski Jr., 62, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born March 26, 1958, in Force, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley T. and Margret (Gallagher) Sarnoski Sr.

He was married to Susan (Schram) Sarnoski. She preceded him in death in 1993.

Stanley graduated from the DuBois Area High School. He was employed by Allegheny Contracting as a pipe fitter. Stanley enjoyed fishing, hiking, barbequing, and spending time with his family. He was Protestant by faith.

Stanley is survived by two sons, Christopher Thomas (Christine) Sarnoski and Travis Lee Sarnoski, both of DuBois, seven grandchildren, Issiah, Nevaeh, Delia, Olivia, Rasedin, Dominic, and Dakota, and a great-grandchild, Layton.

In addition to his parents and wife, Stanley was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Sarnoski, and his sister, Angela Sarnoski.

As per Stanley's wishes, there will be no public services. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
