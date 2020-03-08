Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
(814) 894-2230
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
View Map

Stephen D. Arbaugh


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen D. Arbaugh Obituary
Stephen D. Arbaugh, 60, of Luthersburg, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Penn Highlands Healthcare after a lengthy illness. He was born August 20, 1959, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Lester and Cyvil (Nicklas) Arbaugh. He was married to Cynthia (Milliron) Arbaugh who survives in Luthersburg.
In addition to his wife, Stephen also leaves behind a son, Shawn (Margaret "Zoe") Arbaugh of Treasure Lake; a sister, Patty Szocki of Erie; two brothers, Larry Arbaugh of Girard, Pa., and Daniel (Kim) Arbaugh of Krum, Texas; and two grandchildren, Theodore and Beau Arbaugh.
Stephen was a mechanic for Sylvania for many years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, camping, working on cars and playing with his grandchildren.
He was a member of West Liberty Baptist Church in DuBois.
Stephen was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Dale Arbaugh; two sisters, Elsie Szocki and Joyce Kirkland; and two brothers, Sonny and Douglas Arbaugh.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Services will follow on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Phil Colgan officiating. Burial will follow in Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -