Steven Clyde Cornwell Sr., age 59, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital in Brookville, PA.

He was born on March 11, 1960 to the late Donald and JoAnn (Straley) Cornwell Sr. in Youngstown, Ohio. Steven graduated from the Springfield Local Highschool in the class of 1979. On July 29, 1989 he married Cindy Lou (McMillen) Cornwell in Petersburg, Ohio; she survives. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially when the Earnhardts were racing. Steven was a leader in the Boy Scout Troop #64 while his son was a scout. His favorite part was going on camping trips. He was also a coach for his daughter's softball team. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, which kept him busy working on his house. Steven was a family man that made all the time in the world for his children and grandchildren. He worked hard to make sure they were always looked after and taken care of. Above all, Steven loved his wife, children, and granddaughters more than anything.

In addition to his wife Cindy, Steven is survived by two children, Steven Clyde Cornwell Jr. of Brookville, PA, and Brianne Cornwell of Brookville, PA; two granddaughters, Clarissa McElhinny and Brooke English; four brothers: Donald (Teri) Cornwell, Ronald (Rhonda) Cornwell, Doug Cornwell, and Jody Cornwell; and one sister, Melissa Cornwell.

In addition to his parents, Steven is preceded in death by one grandson, Caiden Cornwell.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 3 – 7 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Interment will take place privately by the family at the Crest Haven Cemetery in East Fairfield, Ohio.

