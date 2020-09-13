1/1
Steven L. Hanzely
1928 - 2020
Steven L. Hanzely, 92, of Reynoldsville passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born May 9, 1928, he was the son of Joseph and Anna Hanzely of Sykesville. He was the last remaining survivor of 10 children. He was married to Marilyn (Smith) for 67 years. She survives.

Steven graduated from Sykesville High School. After graduating he served in the US Navy. He was co-owner of a Mink Ranch for 20 years. He worked at Brockway Glass until retiring in 1984.

He was a member of A.B.V.M. Church in Sykesville. A member of the American Legion in Reynoldsville and a lifetime member of the Central PA Orchid Society. He enjoyed raising Orchids, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children; Greg Hanzely of N.C., Michael (Elviria) of Brockport, Susan (Brent) Coder of DuBois and Brad (Jodee) Hanzely of Reynoldsville, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, five sisters and a daughter in-law Kandy Hanzely.

There will be no public visitation.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at A.B.V.M. Catholic Church with Fr. Matt as Celebrant. Military honors will be accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Courier Express from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
