It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Paul Curll announces his passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 45 years.



He was born November 16, 1974 in Oil City, PA. He graduated from Union High School and completed a Bachelors degree in Education from Indiana University of PA. He taught carpentry for many years at Triangle Tech in DuBois, before advancing to Assistant Director and finally, Director. He spent almost 20 years with Triangle Tech, and loved his job, his students, and his coworkers.



Steve's talents were many, as he was an extremely accomplished guitar player and music and audio producer. He learned guitar from his father at a young age, and went on to be lead guitarist and vocalist in many local bands over the years. He enjoyed golfing, the bands Ghost, KISS, and Rush, and spending time with more friends than anyone ever had, ever.



Steve will be lovingly missed by his wife Renee, and his daughter Scarlett. He also leaves behind his father Vaughn (Judy) Curll; his mother Brenda (Thomas) Conner; his sister Pamela (Robert) Criner; and his stepsisters Heather (Firas) Kaddoura, and Holly (Brian) Wadding. He will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



At his request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to 969 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store