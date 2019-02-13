Dr. Susan Ann (Hollopeter) Ayin, 66, passed away on January 27th, 2019, in Honolulu, Hawaii, surrounded by her family.
She was the widow of Gabriel J. Ayin.
Susan was born on December 24th, 1952, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, to Madeline and Boyce Hollopeter.
Susan was a long-time resident of Pearl City, Hawaii, where she was an active member of Leeward Community Church for 30 years.
Susan is survived by her four sons: Martin Ayin and his wife Anna, Caleb Ayin and his wife Erin, Benjamen Ayin, Jonathan Ayin and his wife Kalika; five siblings: Sally Bowman, Mark Hollopeter and his wife Carolyn, Edna Bloom and her husband Daniel, David Hollopeter, Brenda Rushe; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Baronick funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will follow at noon.
Burial will follow in Rockton Cemetery.
