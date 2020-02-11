Home

Susan N. Shofestall


1936 - 2020
Susan N. Shofestall Obituary
Susan N. Shofestall, age 83, of Falls Creek, Pa., died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home.
Born on October 5, 1936, in Huntingdon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Grace (Stapleton) Shontz.
On October 24, 1958, she married William "Ray" Shofestall. He survives.
Susan retired from Owens Brockway after 22 years of service. Previous to that she had worked at the DuBois Hospital.
She was member of Tri County Church and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by one son, Rod Shofestall and his wife Laura of Falls Creek, Pa.; one granddaughter, Shanna Lingle; six grandsons and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Diann"DeeDee" Ross and two brothers, John and William Shontz.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 11, 2020
