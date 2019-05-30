Susanne Marie Smith, 82, of Muskogee, Oklahoma passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1937 to Elmer Charles Abrahamson and Veronica Abrahamson (Capella) in Brockway, Pennsylvania. She attended Brockway High School and graduated in 1955.
Susanne married her lifelong friend and companion, James E. Smith, on January 11, 1957. She was very active in the Humane Society and animal rescue organizations. She was also an active member of the Catholic Church her entire life, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Susanne is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Veronica Abrahamson, and her son Michael Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Kurt Smith and wife Marianne of Allen, TX, Mark Smith and wife Barbara of Sherman, TX; daughter-in-law, Martha Smith of Muskogee; grandchildren, Jason Smith, Jennifer Smith, Jonathon Smith, Jami Holmes, David Smith, Daniel Smith, and Brianna Smith; great-grandchildren, Holly Holmes, Autumn Holmes, Eddie Holmes, Ethan Smith, and Katelyn Smith; brother Ken Abrahamson of DuBois, PA; sisters Joanne Fonner of Brockway, PA and Dianne Murray of Brockway, PA.
Family will receive friends from 9:00am-11:00am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
A celebration of Susanne Smith's life will be 2:00pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Muskogee, with Father Richard Cristler as the Celebrant. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with David Smith, Thad McCall, Daniel Smith, Daniel Engle, Michael Holmes, and Jason Smith as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Jonathon Smith and Ethan Smith.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to a local animal shelter in Susanne's name.
Funeral services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N. York Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 30, 2019