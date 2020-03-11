|
|
Sylvia E. Liedl, age 83, of Falls Creek, PA, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 5, 1936 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Francis (Weible) Hughes.
On June 9, 1956 she married Donald Liedl. He survives.
Sylvia was a homemaker and a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church where she was active in many church affairs. She was also a volunteer at DuBois Regional Medical Center / Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital for many years and was active in Jefferson County ARC for many years as well.
Sylvia is survived by her children; (Donald Liedl of Falls Creek, PA, Douglas Liedl of Reynoldsville, PA and Henry Liedl of Falls Creek, PA), 1 brother (James Mack of DuBois, PA) and 1 sister (Beverly Berty of Ft. Myers, FL), 6 grandchildren; (Megan, Jennifer, Adam, Tim, Bethany and Beverly), and 4 great grandchildren;(Billy, Allison, Alivia and Adalynn).
She was preceded in death by 1 sister (Wanda Kessler) and granddaughter (Amy Liedl).
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2 PM– 4 PM & 6 PM – 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
In honor of her son Henry, memorial donations may be made to Camp Friendship, 8 Oven Road, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020