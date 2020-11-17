1/
Teresa "Tess" (O'Neill) McEnteer
1927 - 2020
Teresa "Tess" O'Neill McEnteer, 93, of DuBois, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 12, 1927 in Windber, PA, she was the daughter of the late Patrick & Margaret (White) O'Neill.

On September 29, 1962, she married her husband of 45 years, Duff McEnteer. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2007.

Tess retired from the Pennsylvania State Unemployment Office. Previous to that, she had worked many years at Jeffers Electronics.

She is survived by five children: Mollie McEnteer of Philadelphia, PA; Peggy Kenny & her husband Tony of Bordentown, NJ; Mary Mike Sayers & her husband Andy of DuBois, PA; Patty McEnteer of Pittsburgh, PA; and Duff McEnteer, Jr. & his wife Carrie of Stuttgart, Germany, and five grandchildren; Patrick, Danny, & Tessa Sayers, and Thea & Jesse McEnteer.

Tess was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Egan and three brothers; James, Patrick, & Charles O'Neill.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 3 – 6 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Shriner's Hospital for Children @ donate.lovetotherescue.org

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

GO IRISH!

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 17, 2020.
