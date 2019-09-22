Home

Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
Terry E. "Tieg" Kirkwood


1949 - 2019
Terry "Tieg" E. Kirkwood, 69, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home.
Born December 21, 1949, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Maylon "Ike" and Margaret "Jean" (Myers) Kirkwood.
Terry graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1967 and earned a BA degree in math education from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. After 30 years of service for the United States Post Office as a clerk, he retired. Terry enjoyed softball, bowling, and baseball. He was an avid sport follower of all sports. Terry was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and the Olympic Club.
Terry is survived by his lifelong companion, Betty Anderson, DuBois; sister-in-law, Sharon Kirkwood, DuBois; brother-in-law, Daniel Dangel, Hollidaysburg, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was the last member of his immediate family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Randy L. Kirkwood, and a sister, Donna Dangel.
Friends and family will be received Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc,. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. from the funeral chapel with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the DuBois Little League, P.O. Box 71, DuBois, PA 15801, or to the DuBois Lanes Youth League, 805 E. DuBois, Ave., DuBois, 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 22, 2019
