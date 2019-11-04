|
|
Terry M. Moorhouse, age 81, of Cross Road, Brockport, Pa., died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at U.P.M.C. Presbyterian.
Born on April 11, 1938 in Brownsville, Pa., he was the son of the late Herbert W. and Margaret B. Brenton Moorhouse. On September 24, 1976 he was married to Judy A. Rippy and she survives. Retiring in 2000, Terry had been employed as a Tool Design Engineer at McDowell Manufacturing. He served as a corporal in United States Marine Corps and was member of the Brockway Church of God. He enjoyed camping, working in his yard, watching John Wayne movies and going to Sheetz for coffee with Judy.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a daughter, Kim (Brad) Straight of Warren, Pa.; a son, Scott Moorhouse of Brockport; a sister, Donna Jean Marshall of Lewisville, Texas; three stepchildren, Jack DeLullo of Brockport, Betsie DeLullo of Ridgway and Suzi Henry of Brockway. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Shick.
In following Terry's wishes there will be no public visitation. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, at 11 a.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Church of God Building Fund.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 4, 2019