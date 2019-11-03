|
|
Theodore Dimitri Kohner, age 78, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.
Born on November 29, 1940 in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of the late Edgar and Tatiana (Chiliapin) Kohner.
On February 17, 2006, he married Yola (Amitrone) Nolan. She survives.
Ted served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He retired as a self-employed home contractor. Previous to that, he had worked in the laboratory for the Behavioral Science Department at the University of Connecticut.
Ted was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He was a member of St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church in Buffington, South Carolina where he sang in the choir and played guitar in the Charismatic Group. He was a professional photographer and did missionary work in Russia.
He is survived by four children: Gary, Sandy and Misha Kohner and Fedja Kainer; four step children: Teresa Matthews, Michele Hosband, Jaqueline Sanko and Sean Nolan; one sister, Lydia L. Berati; one niece; one nephew; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Kohner and one brother.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Catholic High School, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 3, 2019