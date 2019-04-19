Theodore Palenski

Theodore Palenski, age 89, of Clearfield, PA, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 19, 2019
