Theodore W. "Teddy" Wells
Theodore W. ""Teddy"" Wells, age 32 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, May 30, 2020 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born on July 20, 1987, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Robert ""Red"" and Pauline ""Polly"" (Charnick) Wells. They survive.
Teddy worked for Arbor Pro Tree Cutting Service for many years. He loved his job, especially working with his boss Sam Holland.
He was a member of the Sykesville Eagles, the Sandy Hose Company #1 Firemans Club and Dad's Horseshoe Club. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and loved all animals. Above all, he loved spending time with his friends and family.
Teddy is survived by 2 sisters; (Mandy Torrell & her husband Joe of Sykesville, PA and Nicole Pompeii and her husband Steve Jr. of DuBois, PA), 1 niece (Morgan Torrell), his maternal grandmother (Pauline Charnick of Snowshoe, PA) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A private service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Teddy loved animals and although flowers are appreciated, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
