Theresa L. "Terry" Dodd, age 87, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on June 25, 1932, in Selinsgrove, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harper B. and Irene L. (Fasold) Dodd.
Terry had worked for Goodwill Industries back in the 1980s.
She loved to ride her bike around DuBois and loved her dogs that would ride in the basket on the front of her bike. She loved to have pets, but her dogs were her true love. She also enjoyed Sheetz coffee and sweets, music, and as a child, played clarinet and accordion. She loved talking to friends.
Terry is survived by 1 brother (Jack F. Dodd), 1 niece (Darlene Aaron), and 1 nephew (Jason Dodd).
She was preceded in death by 1 sister (Vivian (Dodd) Henly.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020