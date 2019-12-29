Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Thompson


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Thompson Obituary
Thomas E. Thompson, age 69, of McCain Street ,Brockway, Pa., (a longtime Sugar Hill resident) died on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his residence.
Born on August 14, 1950, in Erie, Pa., he was the son of the late Arnold and Dorothy Baraclough Thompson. On July 22, 1972, he was married to Linda Kelsey and she survives. Retired, he was the owner of Thompson Fuel Company. Tom was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed restoring old cars, coin collecting, tinkering in his garage and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Wolff of Brockway; two sons, Jason (Natasha) Thompson and Chad (Lynette) Thompson, both of Brockway; a sister, Nancy Williams, also of Brockway; as well as three grandchildren, Allison, Emma and Colton.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Thompson and a sister, Sandy Brandt.
Calling hours will be on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Car Show.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -