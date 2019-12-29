|
|
Thomas E. Thompson, age 69, of McCain Street ,Brockway, Pa., (a longtime Sugar Hill resident) died on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his residence.
Born on August 14, 1950, in Erie, Pa., he was the son of the late Arnold and Dorothy Baraclough Thompson. On July 22, 1972, he was married to Linda Kelsey and she survives. Retired, he was the owner of Thompson Fuel Company. Tom was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed restoring old cars, coin collecting, tinkering in his garage and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Wolff of Brockway; two sons, Jason (Natasha) Thompson and Chad (Lynette) Thompson, both of Brockway; a sister, Nancy Williams, also of Brockway; as well as three grandchildren, Allison, Emma and Colton.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Thompson and a sister, Sandy Brandt.
Calling hours will be on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July Car Show.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019