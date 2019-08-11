|
|
Thomas George Hill, 87, of Big Run, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
He was born in Sagamore on October 29, 1931, a son of the late George Rittner and Mary Rebecca (Harkleroad) Hill.
On April 18, 1955 he married the former Mary Lou Buffington. She survives and resides in Big Run.
Tom started working as a farm worker and then as a coal truck driver. Later he worked as a gas attendant and mechanic for Pifer Gas Station. He then found his love of trucking when he began moving heavy equipment for Interstate Amesite. He later became an over the road truck driver for Preston Trucking, from which he retired in 1996. During his truck driving career he was awarded many awards including the "million mile" award after retirement he continued with driving many Amish friends it was said that he loved "anything with wheels on it."
He was a lifelong member of the NRA and he had many hobbies including hunting, gardening, mowing but above all he loved his family.
In addition to his wife Mary Lou, he is survived by three children; Rhonda Hill and Rick Zufall of Big Run, Mark Hill and Mariel Huber of Punxsutawney, and Melody Hollopeter and husband Terry of Big Run; three grandchildren, Elijah Hollopeter and Tara Pearce, Shane Hollopeter and Kristi Patrick and Amanda Zawacki and husband Jeremy; six great grandchildren, Brandon and Trenten Pearce, Rileigh and Raiden Hollopeter, and Kennedy and Joey Pearce; two brothers, Don William Hill and wife Dorothy of Indiana, and James Hill and wife Marlene of Clymer, New York; two sisters, Nancy Feracioly of Dayton and Leann Lee and husband Martin of Luzerne Mines.
Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Phillips United Methodist Church in Big Run. A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, co-officiated by Pastor's Carole Bergman and Rev. William Cornell. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
Interment will be private at McClure Cemetery, Big Run.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Hill's memory to the or .
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 11, 2019