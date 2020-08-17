Thomas George Weaver, 68, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his son's home in Brookville.
He was born on January 31, 1952 in St Marys, PA, a son of the late Thomas James Weaver and Dorothy (Visniskey) Weaver. He was later blessed with a stepmother Margie.
Mr. Weaver was a United States Marine Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. Following his discharge he served in the United States Army Reserve until 1999.
Tom worked and retired from Equimeter/Sensus in DuBois. Following his retirement, he became a parts man for Napa Auto Parts in DuBois.
He enjoyed being around people, whether he was working or stopping by one of the many clubs he belonged to which included the American Legion in Sykesville, all the local VFW's, the Eagles, IPS Club, the Pulaski, the Big O, or St. Joe's Polish Club.
He really enjoyed grilling, organizing the family reunions, gardening, fishing, and birdwatching. Tom enjoyed the company of his faithful companion "Charlie", his cat, which he had for many years. He loved to spend time with his family and particularly enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tom's heart was big and kind, he had a special love of supporting "Toys For Tots" every year, he never wanted to see a child go without a Christmas present. He often recruited his family to lend a helping hand for the cause, which created memories that will never be forgotten.
He is survived by three children, Sara Weaver and Joseph Winslow of Emporium, Thomas Paul (Lori) Weaver of Brookville, and Shawn (Bridget) Weaver of DuBois; stepdaughter Susie Marie of Benezette; eight grandchildren, Kevin Jones, Courtney Daniels, Dylan Weaver, TJ Weaver, Lorinda, Donovan and Johnathan Uplinger, and Shayna; one brother, Mike (Helen) Weaver of Luthersburg; one sister, Terri (Perry) Caruso of Emporium.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Weaver and sister, Charlotte Thomas.
In accordance to Tom's wishes there will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Tom's memory to "Toys For Tots"
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com