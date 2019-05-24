Thomas K. "Tommy" Scott, Jr., age 56, of DuBois, PA died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on October 16, 1962, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Jean (Munro) Scott.
On September 10, 2005, he married Mari Lynn (Martini) Scott. She survives.
He was the owner and operator of Gateway Enterprises for 36 years and was involved in the daily operations of the family business Herb & Tom's.
Tommy loved his family and auto racing. He was a well-known racing enthusiast owning and operating his own race team. He worked at many race tracks in the area alongside his family, sponsored many cars and mentored many drivers.
He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Spellen of DuBois, PA and Jamie Beatty of Lexington, NC; one brother, Jim Corby and his wife Biz of DuBois, PA; and one sister, Debra Scott of DuBois, PA; and three grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Spellen and Emily Beatty.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24,2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gateway Area Humane Society 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 24, 2019