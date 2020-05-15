Thomas L. Martz
1931 - 2020
Thomas L. Martz, 88, of Ellwood City passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Carriage Court following a short illness.

Born May 26, 1931 in Emerickville, PA, he was the son of the late Frank T. and Mary (Shields) Martz . He was married to Patti J. Milliren for 61 years until her passing in 2015.

After graduating from High School, Tom served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. Following his discharge and moving to Ellwood City in 1958, he began his career in banking. He served as loan officer, was promoted to vice-president and treasurer of Ellwood Federal and was elected President in 1973. He continued as President for 13 years until his retirement. During his tenure he grew the bank from a local one office facility into an institution with branches in four Western PA counties. Active in community affairs, he served on the executive board of the first Ellwood City Festival and as its chairman from 1989 until 2011. He was a member of the Ellwood City Rotary Club. An avid sportsman, he was a life member of Ellwood Wampum Rod and Gun Club and the Breakneck Beagle Club. He enjoyed time spent at his home in Jefferson County.

Survivors include a daughter, Terri (Rick) Weingartner of New Castle; daughter in law, Dana Martz of Ellwood City; and grandson, Thomas D (Jessica) Martz of Winston Salem, NC.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by a son, Frank Martz; two brothers; and a sister.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held at the Moore Cemetery in Reynoldsville at 11 AM on Saturday, May 16.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Marshall Funeral Home, Ellwood City.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in The Courier Express from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Moore Cemetery
