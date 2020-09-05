Thomas M. Girardi, 68, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home.
Born April 15, 1952, in Philipsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Julie (Mangino) Girardi.
On September 25, 1992, he married Margaret "Peggy" (Canton) Girardi in Curwensville. She survives.
Thomas graduated from St. Francis High School. He was self-employed as an electrician and a handyman and was the previous owner of Wings on Wheels Skating Rink and Captain Reel Magic Fishing Charters in Ocean City, MD. Thomas was a member of the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club as well as the St. Catherine of Siena parish where he served as an usher. He enjoyed flying R.C. airplanes and spending time with his family and friends. Thomas was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by two children, Garret Michael Girardi, DuBois, and Brenda Lee Girardi, NC, a granddaughter, Keira Kraus, and two brothers, Rick Girardi, Curwensville, and Robert Girardi, Tennessee.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Girardi.
All services are private and will be held at the convenience of Thomas's family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
The family would appreciate any monetary donations to help pay for funeral expenses. Donations may be made to Rick Canton, 24 Paradise Rd., Sykesville, PA 15865.
