1/1
Thomas M. Girardi
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. Girardi, 68, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home.

Born April 15, 1952, in Philipsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Julie (Mangino) Girardi.

On September 25, 1992, he married Margaret "Peggy" (Canton) Girardi in Curwensville. She survives.

Thomas graduated from St. Francis High School. He was self-employed as an electrician and a handyman and was the previous owner of Wings on Wheels Skating Rink and Captain Reel Magic Fishing Charters in Ocean City, MD. Thomas was a member of the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club as well as the St. Catherine of Siena parish where he served as an usher. He enjoyed flying R.C. airplanes and spending time with his family and friends. Thomas was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by two children, Garret Michael Girardi, DuBois, and Brenda Lee Girardi, NC, a granddaughter, Keira Kraus, and two brothers, Rick Girardi, Curwensville, and Robert Girardi, Tennessee.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Girardi.

All services are private and will be held at the convenience of Thomas's family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

The family would appreciate any monetary donations to help pay for funeral expenses. Donations may be made to Rick Canton, 24 Paradise Rd., Sykesville, PA 15865.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adamson Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved