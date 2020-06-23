Thomas "Tommy" Rancik, age 91 of Grampian, PA passed away on May 15, 2020.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Ritz) Rancik of Grampian, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife Joann Bonsall Rancik whom he married on May 10, 1950 in Grampian, PA. Surviving is a daughter Terry and her husband Edward Gill of Camp Hill, PA. as well as their children and families all of Mechanicsburg, PA. Also surviving are his brothers Joseph "Sonny" Rancik of Grampian, PA and James Rancik and his wife Diane of Curwensville, PA, his sisters Mona Jean Wood & her husband Dick of Grampian, PA and Carolyn Carns of Clearfield, PA. A brother William "Bill" Rancik and a sister Geraldine Mohney are deceased.
As soon as he became of age, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and trained with General Patton's 2nd. Armor Division ("Hell on Wheels") as a tank driver and rose to the rank of Plt. Sgt. While he was just 17 years old. He transferred to the 8th. Army Headquarters. Intelligence Co. (G2) and was deployed with the occupation forces stationed in Tokyo, Japan. While serving there, Tom saw history being made when he met a French Naval officer in his company who was the secretary to Sir William Webb, a Senior Judge for the Tokyo War Crimes Trials. This enabled him to witness the trials while in Japan.
Returning home, he worked for the A&P grocery stores as a meat manager for 35 years as well as the County Market in Clearfield for 15 years also as the meat manager. He retired as a meat supervisor for various local supermarkets including Shop & Save and Save a Lot.
Tom was a former Clearfield businessman. He was founder and president of 2 corporations. Riverview Enterprises, Inc and Sony Construction Co., Inc. He later owned and operated the Home Furnishings store in downtown Clearfield. He was active in real estate owning many landmarks in the area. He was a former council member and school board member as well as being on the Board of Directors when the new Curwensville high school was being constructed. He was a member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Grampian where he was also a former lay-leader of the church.
Tom was a member of the Curwensville Lodge #480, F & A M; Altoona Consistory and Jaffa Shrine Altoona.
Interment will be at the Friends Cemetery in Grampian attended by members of the immediate family on June 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends and family will be received at a memorial service at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Grampian at 11:00 am on June 27, 2020: with Pastor Howard Lindsey officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or charity of your choice.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA is on charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 23, 2020.