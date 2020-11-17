Timothy Bumbarger, 78, of DuBois PA and formerly of Morrisdale, PA died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.
Born on April 21, 1942 in Philipsburg, PA he was the son of the late William and Ruth (Hubler) Bumbarger. He married Betty L. (Maines) Bumbarger on February 14, 1985 in Kylertown, PA: she survives at home.
He was of the Christian Faith and was a logger for Greenwood Sawmill in Morrisdale, PA.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two infant sons; Toby and Travis, four brothers; William, Blair, Terry and Thomas Bumbarger.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter; Tracy Trimpey & her husband George of Pine Glen, PA, one step daughter; Heather Majewsky & her husband Robby of Woodland, PA, three sons; Timothy Bumbarger & his wife Trudy of Morrisdale, PA , Brandon Bumbager & his companion Melanie Frank of Reynoldsville, PA and Bradley Bumbarger of Woodland, PA, one step son; Paul Blowers, Jr. & his wife Leslie of Clearfield, PA, one sister; Pamelia Bumbarger of Morrisdale, PA, and seven grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the DuBois Church of God, 325 W. Washington Ave., DuBois, PA: with Rev Charles Myers officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA is in Charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com