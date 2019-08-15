|
Pastor Timothy "Tim" C. Shindledecker, 80, of DuBois, passed away at his home Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Born November 6, 1938, in Reynoldsville, he was the son of the late George Leonard Shindledecker and Hallie Rosetta (Lingenfelter) Shindledecker.
He married Ruth Mae (Bochert) Shindledecker on October 15, 1967. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2016. Their faith in Christ and in each other was strong, and they are now reunited in God's Heavenly Kingdom.
Mr. Shindledecker was an outstanding and gracious father, who was proud and supportive of his sons in so many different ways.
He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, sight-seeing, reading, and helping walk and take care of the family dogs: Ginger, Brandi, Finn, and Molly. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, and he truly loved his role in counseling and helping others.
Mr. Shindledecker graduated from Reynoldsville-Winslow High School as a member of the Class of 1957 and from Indiana State Teacher's College in 1961. He also had a Master's Degree in Christian Counseling, and he was a charter member of the American Association of Christian Counselors.
He was an associate pastor and member of Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois. In addition, he was a pastor at First United Methodist Church in DuBois and Grace United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney. He also attended Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois. He taught Sunday school as well.
He worked for the State of Pennsylvania as a counselor for the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. He also sold life insurance and annuities for Thrivent Financial, worked for Clearfield-Jefferson MHMR, and managed group homes for Clearfield County.
Mr. Shindledecker was a Little League coach for many years in Reynoldsville and DuBois. He played high school football for the Reynoldsville Bulldogs. He served on several boards, including the American Red Cross and Agape Community Services and Medic Alert, and was an officer for various clubs, including Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited and DuBois Band Boosters. He was a member of the IUP Alumni Association and Penn State Booster Club.
He volunteered extensively with Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited and the Clearfield County Youth Field Day.
Mr. Shindledecker is survived by two sons, Todd Andrew Shindledecker and his wife, Heidi Marzolf, of Reynoldsville, PA, and Scott Timothy Shindledecker, of Whitefish, Montana; a sister, Lily Melton and her husband, Gary, of West Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ivan and Ben, and four sisters, Nellie, Theda, Alice, and Hallie.
Family and friends will be received Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, P.O. Box 851, DuBois, PA 15801 or to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 15, 2019